Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. The O.C. ended in a Double Count-out

MINNEAPOLIS — Having destroyed every poor local team that this wide world has to offer, The Viking Raiders have lately taken to sourcing their competition to open challenges. The strategy served them well in a successful championship defense against The Street Profits on Raw, but WWE TLC got a little thornier for Erik & Ivar, as their call was answered by the only team to defeat them since arriving in WWE: The O.C.

As Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson proclaimed during their entrance, their acceptance of the Raiders’ challenge wasn’t just about giving the Raw Tag Team Champions a chance to get retribution for their sole L, but also The O.C. protecting their status as the best tag team in the world. Given the chaotic way the match ended, however, we can probably call it a wash. Following a brawl that was instigated after Gallows broke up what would have been a match-ending Viking Experience to Anderson, the slugfest concluded with a double count-out.

Yet The O.C. didn’t let the good brothers get the last word. After Gallows & Anderson stole a table covered in KFC from some lucky ringside fans, Erik & Ivar thwarted a planned double-team maneuver to drive Anderson through the pine instead, fixins and all. And despite the uncertain result and lack of proper retribution, The Viking Raiders should know exactly where to look the next time they want someone to challenge them.