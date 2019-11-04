Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed ERA
Which brand can claim the best tag team division in all of WWE? Come Survivor Series, we should have a pretty good answer.
For the first time ever, reigning tag team champions from Raw, SmackDown and NXT will collide in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match as The Viking Raiders go head-to-head with The Revival and The Undisputed ERA.
All three teams have leveraged starkly different styles during their rises to the top. Erik & Ivar have overwhelmed opponents on Monday nights with brute force, while Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly deploy a plethora of martial arts. Meanwhile, Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder prefer a no-nonsense, old school repertoire.
Each also cut its teeth in NXT upon arriving in WWE, winning the Tag Team Championship on the black-and-gold brand. The Revival were the first squad to win the titles twice, later joined by The Undisputed ERA — who are no strangers to The Viking Raiders. Erik & Ivar dethroned them earlier this year to become champions in NXT, though that came against the pairing of O’Reilly and Roderick Strong, so Fish’s presence figures to offer a unique challenge this time around.
It’s difficult to predict what could be in store when these teams meet head on, but it figures to be a treat for the WWE Universe regardless. Catch Survivor Series on Sunday, Nov. 24, live at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network to see it all go down!