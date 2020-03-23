Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

The Street Profits have taken their game to another level since becoming Raw Tag Team Champions, but at WrestleMania, they’ll have to fend off challengers that know a thing or two about winning gold when they defend against Andrade & Angel Garza.

Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins passed their first test as champions, again overcoming Seth Rollins & Murphy in a rematch at WWE Elimination Chamber after dethroning them six days earlier on Raw.

Now they’ll deal with United States Champion Andrade & Garza — the latter of whom is also no stranger to titles as a former NXT Cruiserweight Champion. The presence of Zelina Vega also figures to be a factor, as La Muñeca is always a threat to tip the scales in Andrade & Garza’s favor.

Who will emerge as Raw Tag Team Champions? Don’t miss WrestleMania 36 – Too Big for Just One Night! Catch the historic two-night presentation, streaming on WWE Network with former New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski hosting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Saturday, April 4, and Sunday, April 5.