Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits def. Seth Rollins & Murphy

PHILADELPHIA — Seth Rollins came into WWE Elimination Chamber hoping to reclaim the Raw Tag Team Titles alongside Murphy and get his mission back on track. Instead, The Monday Night Messiah found himself besieged by a series of nonbelievers who thwarted the plans of the self-styled prophet, allowing The Street Profits to retain the titles and keep Rollins’ crusade stuck in first gear.

The first interlopers were The Viking Raiders, fresh off a win over Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins on the Kickoff show, who charged down the ramp and neutralized AOP, brawling with the former Raw Tag Team Champions to the locker-room area. The second was Kevin Owens, who marched down from the concourse with a box of popcorn, casually took a seat atop one of the announce tables and threw a handful of the snack into the face of an incensed Rollins.

Angelo Dawkins did the rest, pouncing The Monday Night Messiah into the barricade and leaving Murphy with no backup. The Street Profits dispatched the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion with a combo of a spinebuster and Frog Splash, and Owens provided the exclamation point, Stunning Rollins after the match and dumping popcorn on Murphy as he exited. Rough week for he who would change the world, but nobody said changing hearts and minds was easy.