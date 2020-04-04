Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits def. Angel Garza & Austin Theory

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Street Profits brought the smoke, and they left with the Raw Tag Team Championships after defeating Zelina Vega’s charges, Angel Garza & Austin Theory.

Vega’s new pairing lacked the reps of a longtime team like Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford, but the young duo meshed well on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

All four Superstars left it all in the arena in their respective WrestleMania debuts, from Ford’s head-over-heels dive over the ropes while screaming “WrestleMania!” to Garza’s moonsault to the entrance ramp.

Article continues below ...

Theory appeared to have the match won with his TKO, but Ford’s Guerrero-like Frog Splash broke up the pinfall, allowing Dawkins to get the three-count.

After the match, Vega led an attack on the Raw Tag Team Champions, prompting the arrival of NXT’s Bianca Belair, who laid out Vega with a savage KOD.

Zelina always has a plan, but even she wasn’t prepared for Belair.