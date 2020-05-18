Raw: May 18, 2020

SmackDown’s King Corbin is coming to Raw and has his sights set on the red brand’s top star, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Will the king establish regal dominance across brands, or will McIntyre send him packing back to Friday night? Plus, The IIconics look to capitalize on their return win last week against WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross, this time in a title match. Don’t miss a second of the action on Raw, tonight at 8/7 C on USA!

