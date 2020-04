The challenge has been accepted. Now, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins will make their WWE Money in the Bank title showdown official, as they take part in a contract signing tonight. Plus, the red brand’s entrants in the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match — Asuka, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler — clash in a Triple Threat Match. Don’t miss a second of the action, tonight at 8/7 C on USA!

