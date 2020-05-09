R-Truth vs. MVP

R-Truth may once again show up thinking he’s signed up for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, but he’ll find out MVP is waiting for him this Sunday.

The two competitors are set to meet in what is sure to be a highly entertaining battle between a pair of WWE’s veteran Superstars. MVP has seen a number of brawls roll through the always combustible MVP Lounge lately, so what will go down when R-Truth is in town?

Don’t miss WWE Money in the Bank, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network, Sunday, May 10, at 7 ET/4 PT!