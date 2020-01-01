R-Truth and Mojo Rawley trade the 24/7 Title in Times Square

The 24/7 Championship is never safe — not even in New York City’s Times Square on New Year’s Eve.

Mojo Rawley seemed to be in friendly spirits when he surprised R-Truth during an interview with longtime WWE friend Maria Menounos on “FOX’s New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square.”

But Menounos revealed she was wearing a WWE referee’s uniform, and before R-Truth knew it, Rawley had rolled him up to become 24/7 Champion for the first time.

Rawley’s reign didn’t last long, though — thanks to a little help from WWE’s resident musician.

On the scene in Times Square was Elias, who blasted Rawley with his guitar as he tried to find an escape route, allowing R-Truth to swoop in and reclaim the 24/7 Title live on FOX.

Watch the second part of FOX’s New Year’s Eve beginning live at 11 p.m. for the countdown to the iconic ball drop!