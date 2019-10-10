Preliminary WWE Draft Pools announced

SmackDown and Raw are officially on the clock.

The preliminary WWE Draft Pools have been determined and designate which WWE Superstars are available for selection on each night.

Below is the full list of draft-eligible Superstars organized by assigned night:

Friday Night SmackDown – Oct. 11

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

Roman Reigns

The O.C. (United States Champion AJ Styles, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson)

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Drew McIntyre

Randy Orton

Sasha Banks

Ricochet

Braun Strowman

Bobby Lashley

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

Lacey Evans

The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder)

Natalya

The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)

Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado)

Cesaro

Kevin Owens

Humberto Carrillo

Akira Tozawa

Sin Cara

Eric Young

EC3

Chad Gable

Heath Slater

Drew Gulak

The B-Team (Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel)

Tamina

Raw – Oct. 14

Universal Champion Seth Rollins

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

Titus O’Neil

Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura (with Sami Zayn)

Aleister Black

The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E & Xavier Woods)

Daniel Bryan

Bayley

Luke Harper

Erick Rowan

The Miz

Ali

King Corbin

Elias

Raw Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Bobby Roode

Samoa Joe

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane)

Rusev

Cedric Alexander

Rey Mysterio

R-Truth

Carmella

AOP (Akam & Rezar)

Heavy Machinery (Tucker & Otis)

Apollo Crews

Andrade

Liv Morgan

Jinder Mahal

Buddy Murphy

Mojo Rawley

No Way José

Dana Brooke

Shelton Benjamin

Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder

The IIconics (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce)

Sarah Logan

Fire & Desire (Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville)

Drake Maverick

The WWE Draft begins with the Friday, Oct. 11 episode of SmackDown on FOX at 8/7 C. Catch the final picks on the Monday, Oct. 14 episode of Raw on USA Network at 8/7C.