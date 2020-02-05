Poppy to perform at NXT TakeOver: Portland

As first revealed by Triple H on Twitter, Poppy will perform live at NXT TakeOver: Portland on Sunday, Feb. 16.

Poppy is also the #NXTLOUD artist for TakeOver: Portland. Her songs “Fill The Crown” and “Anything Like Me” will serve as theme songs for the event. The NXT Universe got a taste of Poppy’s incredible performances last October on NXT, when she played Io Shirai to the ring.

Just what does Poppy have in store for NXT this time? Find out at NXT TakeOver: Portland, streaming live on WWE Network Sunday, Feb. 16 at 7 ET/4 PT!