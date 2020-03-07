Peter Rosenberg returns to WWE

STAMFORD, Conn. — WWE today announced that popular radio personality Peter Rosenberg will join the company as an analyst for its monthly pay-per-view Kickoff shows beginning this Sunday, March 8, at WWE Elimination Chamber. In his new role, Rosenberg will also serve as a special correspondent for various WWE Network shows and upcoming specials.

“To quote Vince McMahon at WrestleMania XII, working with WWE is the boyhood dream come true,” said Rosenberg. “I am beyond thrilled to rejoin the WWE Universe.”

Peter Rosenberg brings his expertise and insight to sports fans daily as a co-host of ESPN New York’s “The Michael Kay Show,” which he has helped propel to the number one afternoon drive radio show in New York. In addition, he is frequently featured on ESPN’s national broadcasts, most recently providing color commentary at the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game. He also can be heard every weekday morning co-hosting Ebro In The Morning on Hot 97, anchoring one of New York’s most iconic and revered media brands.