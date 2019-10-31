Pete Dunne set for rematch with Damian Priest next week on NXT

Pete Dunne will be out for retribution when he takes on Damian Priest next Wednesday on WWE NXT.

In their last battle two weeks ago, Priest resorted to dirty tactics, hitting Dunne below the belt to pick up the victory. Shortly after the battle, The BruiserWeight promised to get vengeance sooner rather than later.

That day will come next week on NXT. Will Dunne get payback or will Priest continue to gain infamy? Find out live next Wednesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!