Paramount and WWE Studios release “Rumble” trailer

Take a look inside the incredible world of “Rumble,” as Paramount and WWE Studios have released the trailer for the upcoming animated project.

WWE Superstars Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns will voice characters for the film alongside Will Arnett, Terry Crews, Geraldine Viswanathan and a host of other sports and film stars.

The release date for “Rumble” is scheduled for 2021. The movie is set in a world where monster wrestling is a global sport and monsters are superstar athletes.

Stay tuned to WWE digital platforms for more information as the release for “Rumble” approaches.