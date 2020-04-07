Paige gives Nia Jax’s Ram-Paige DDT her blessing

Nia Jax is back on Raw — and with new maneuvers in her arsenal.

The Irresistible Force finished off Deonna Purrazzo Monday night with a familiar looking Ram-Paige DDT, previously used by Paige.

The former Divas Champion confirmed on Twitter that she had given Jax her blessing, praising her execution.

“She just killed it,” Paige wrote. “I have chills. Proud moment.”

After Jax looked as impressive as ever in a dominant return, one has to wonder what’s next for The Irresistible Force?