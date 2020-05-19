Paige gives a tour of her fridge for Complex’s First We Feast

Paige spent years making the WWE ring “her house.” Now fans can see inside her fridge.

The former Divas Champion and SmackDown General Manager appeared on the first edition of Complex’s First We Feast’s #FridgeTours, a series that gives viewers an inside look at celebrities’ kitchens.

In her tour, Paige reveals the surprising condiment that she uses with her pizza, her stance on whether or not syrup should be refrigerated and more.