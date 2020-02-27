NXT Women’s Championship No. 1 Contender’s Ladder Match

While Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair will be squaring off for the NXT Women’s Championship at WrestleMania, the No. 1 Contender to the winner of that battle will be determined in a Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver: Tampa.

NXT General Manager William Regal revealed that the participants will be determined through a series of qualifying matches over the next several weeks.

Who will earn a spot in this huge battle? Who will scale to new heights on WrestleMania weekend and earn a championship opportunity? Find out at NXT TakeOver: Tampa, streaming live on WWE Network Saturday, April 4 at 7 ET/4 PT!