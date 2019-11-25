NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler def. Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and SmackDown’s Women’s Champion Bayley (Triple Threat Match)

CHICAGO — NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler prevailed in Survivor Series’ explosive and historic Triple Threat main event against SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley and Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, forcing Bayley to tap out to the Kirifuda Clutch to secure NXT’s win in the three-way fight for brand supremacy.

Yet, before WWE’s Fall Classic went off the air, Lynch made Baszler painfully aware that she hadn’t beaten The Man to accomplish that feat.

Baszler’s path to victory was anything but easy given the cyclonic, every-woman-for-herself nature of the Triple Threat Match. Indeed, sustaining momentum proved difficult for all three competitors. Every time a Superstar was on the brink of victory, the third participant intervened to play spoiler.

The match eventually disintegrated into an all-out brawl outside the ring, and that’s where Baszler caused major damage to The Man. The malicious Baszler sent Lynch into the barricade, the ring post and the steel steps before slamming her onto the announce desk.

With Lynch effectively taken out of the running, Bayley and Baszler returned the fight to the ring. Baszler locked in another Kirifuda Clutch, but Bayley suplexed her way out of it before taking to the air with an elbow drop.

The Submission Magician, however, still had a trick left up her sleeve.

As Bayley descended from the skies, Baszler caught her with one more Kirifuda Clutch. Bayley desperately tried to escape, but eventually succumbed, opting for the “tap” in Shayna’s “Tap, Nap or Snap” menu of options.

The result gave NXT the definitive nod in the evening’s cross-band matches, putting NXT up four wins to SmackDown’s two and Raw’s one. However, as Baszler gloated about the win, her arms outstretched as she stood atop the announce desk, a now-recovered Man came alive. Lynch attacked the brash NXT Women’s Champion and sent her crashing through the desk with a legdrop off the ringside barricade, to the delight of the capacity crowd inside the Allstate Arena.

The Man might not have won the battle, but as she declared Survivor Series her show, it was clear to all that Baszler still has another mountain to climb before she can call herself the most dominant woman in all of WWE.