NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Toni Storm

A whole new chapter in the storied rivalry between Rhea Ripley and Toni Storm is about to be written as The Nightmare will collide with her rocking adversary for the NXT Women’s Championship at WWE Worlds Collide 2020.

Among the epic past showdowns between the intense competitors, Ripley made history by emerging victorious over Storm in the finals of a tournament to be crowned the first-ever NXT UK Women’s Champion. Storm then regrouped and conquered Ripley in their rematch at the first NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool to seize the title in January of 2019.

Ripley has since traveled across the pond to defeat the dominant Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women’s Title. In the meantime, Storm returned to NXT UK after losing her title to Kay Lee Ray and is now poised to battle “The Scary Queen of Scots” and Piper Niven in a Triple Threat Match for the championship at Sunday’s TakeOver: Blackpool II event. Nevertheless, even as Storm prepared for that total free-for-all against two of her former best friends, her competitive nature brought her to Full Sail University in order to rekindle her rivalry with Ripley and boldly challenge the dangerous titleholder.

Ripley accepted and the contest has been made. Who will reign supreme in the highly anticipated return matchup? And will Storm step into that match already in possession of the NXT UK Women’s Title after Sunday’s match?

Don’t miss the explosive action when the Superstars of NXT go head-to-head with the Superstars of NXT UK in a battle for brand supremacy. WWE Worlds Collide will be unleashed on Royal Rumble Weekend, streaming live on Saturday, Jan. 25, beginning at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network!