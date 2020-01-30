NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair come face to face next Wednesday on USA Network

Before they go head to head at TakeOver: Portland, NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair will come face to face next Wednesday on WWE NXT.

Ripley is coming off a successful title defense against Toni Storm at Worlds Collide, while The EST of NXT made major waves with her performance in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

What will happen when these two confident competitors meet? Find out next Wednesday on NXT, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!