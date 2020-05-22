NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai (Triple Threat Match)

Rhea Ripley wants another chance against Charlotte Flair, and Io Shirai wants the opportunity she believes she’s still owed.

Both will get their wish. As first reported by TV Guide, Charlotte will defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Ripley and Shirai in a Triple Threat Match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

Ripley and Flair tore down the house at WrestleMania in the first-ever match with an NXT title on the line at the Grandest Stage of Them All. But The Queen parlayed her experience advantage into victory to become NXT Women’s Champion for the first time in five years.

Meanwhile, Shirai deservingly earned the right to challenge Flair by overcoming five other women in a Ladder Match. The Evil Genius of the Sky may have given Charlotte more than she bargained for, as The Queen got herself disqualified during their title tilt, brutalizing Shirai with a Kendo stick until Ripley intervened.

The Joshi Judas wasn’t all that thankful for Ripley getting involved, however, and both saw the other as standing between them and the championship. The Queen took advantage of the turmoil, laying them out during their one-on-one bout.

Charlotte stood tall over both foes on that occasion, but in a match where she doesn’t have to be pinned or submitted to lose the title, can she preserve her reign over NXT?