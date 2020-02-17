NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin announced for April 26

The stage has been set for another epic event across the pond as NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin is slated for April 26 at 3Arena and on the award-winning WWE Network.

The first NXT UK TakeOver of 2020 was a memorable night on the black-and-gold brand, highlighted by NXT United Kingdom Champion WALTER’s brutal victory over Joe Coffey and the subsequent invasion by Undisputed ERA against Imperium.

