NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II results

Today, get results, videos and photos from NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II, streaming on WWE Network.

Results so far:

NXT UK Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match

Kay Lee Ray (c) def. Toni Storm vs. Piper Niven (RESULTS)

Eddie Dennis def. Trent Seven (RESULTS | VIDEO)

Still to come:

United Kingdom Championship Match

WALTER (c) vs. Joe Coffey (PREVIEW)

NXT UK Tag Team Championship 4-Way Ladder Match

Gallus’ Mark Coffey & Wolfgang (c) vs. Imperium’s Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans Zack Gibson & James Drake vs. Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster (PREVIEW)

Tyler Bate vs. Jordan Devlin (PREVIEW)