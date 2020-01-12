NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II results
WWE.com
Today, get results, videos and photos from NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II, streaming on WWE Network.
Results so far:
NXT UK Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match
Article continues below ...
Kay Lee Ray (c) def. Toni Storm vs. Piper Niven (RESULTS)
Eddie Dennis def. Trent Seven (RESULTS | VIDEO)
Still to come:
United Kingdom Championship Match
WALTER (c) vs. Joe Coffey (PREVIEW)
NXT UK Tag Team Championship 4-Way Ladder Match
Gallus’ Mark Coffey & Wolfgang (c) vs. Imperium’s Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans Zack Gibson & James Drake vs. Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster (PREVIEW)
Tyler Bate vs. Jordan Devlin (PREVIEW)