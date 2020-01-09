NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II – Prime Target streams on WWE Network tomorrow at 3 ET / GMT

As the Superstars of NXT UK gear up for NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II, tune in to WWE Network tomorrow to get an inside look at this Sunday’s special event on a new episode of NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II – Prime Target.

Go behind the scenes as WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER prepares to battle Joe Coffey, NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray gets set to defend her title against Toni Storm & Piper Niven in a Triple Threat Match and so much more.

Tune in for that and much more when Prime Target: TakeOver streams on the award-winning WWE Network, tomorrow at 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT.