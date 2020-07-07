NXT The Great American Bash: July 8, 2020

North American Champion Keith Lee made history by dethroning NXT Champion Adam Cole, becoming the first Superstar to hold two NXT singles titles simultaneously. Elsewhere, Candice LeRae prevailed over Mia Yim in a brutal Street Fight, Santos Escobar and the rest of Legado del Fantasma claimed a Six-Man Tag win over Drake Maverick & Breezango, and more.

NXT Great American Bash results, July 8, 2020: Keith Lee becomes double champion

Candice LeRae def. Mia Yim in a Street Fight

Mia Yim jumpstarted this donnybrook, attacking Candice LeRae before she could even reach the ring. The action quickly spilled past the barricade and atop a nearby platform, where Yim dropkicked The Polson Pixie through a table below. But LeRae’s repeated use of steel chairs was the difference-maker, and she unleashed a swinging neckbreaker onto a pile of chairs from a table balanced on the top rope in a brutal finale for the win.

Bronson Reed def. Tony Nese

The Premier Athlete insisted on disrespecting Bronson Reed by pointing out their abdominal disparity, but Tony Nese’s abs couldn’t save him from a massive top-rope splash by The Aus-Zilla.

Johnny Gargano def. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

Johnny Gargano won bragging rights after last week’s heated scuffle with Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, but not without a fight. Two of NXT’s quickest competitors exchanged a dizzying array of counters throughout. A mistimed high risk by “Swerve” proved costly as Johnny Wrestling dropped him with a poison rana on the outside before planting him with a One Final Beat DDT.

Legado del Fantasma def. Drake Maverick & Breezango

Drake Maverick was salivating at the thought of finally getting his hands on Santos Escobar, and he eventually got his wish in this Six-Man Tag Team Match after the NXT Cruiserweight Champion had dodged him throughout. But Escobar thwarted Maverick’s attempt at top-rope offense, stringing him up with a thrust kick to set up the Phantom Driver.

Mercedes Martinez def. Santana Garrett

Mercedes Martinez’s return to NXT was an impressive one, as she put on a clinic against Santana Garrett, finishing her off with a devastating fisherman’s buster.

North American Champion Keith Lee def. Adam Cole to become the new NXT Champion

The Panama City Playboy and The Limitless One treated the NXT Universe to a back-and-forth classic in the black-and-gold brand’s first-ever Title for Title Match. Both Superstars threw the best they had at the other, with Adam Cole beating a pin after a massive Spirit Bomb thanks to a pointer finger on the bottom rope. Keith Lee, too, showed resilience, surviving multiple Last Shots. Cole’s bid for a second Panama Sunrise proved to be one too many as Lee countered it for another Spirit Bomb before hitting the Big Bang Catastrophe to end the longest NXT Championship reign ever while becoming the first competitor to hold two NXT singles titles at the same time. As Lee celebrated his emotional win, Karrion Kross and Scarlett observed from afar.

