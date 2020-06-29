NXT The Great American Bash: July 1, 2020

The Great American Bash returns on NXT! Highlighting the action is a clash between NXT’s present and its past as NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai faces WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks in a non-title match. Additionally, Dexter Lumis is sure to finally get his hands on Roderick Strong when they face off in NXT’s first-ever Strap Match, Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, Candice LeRae and Dakota Kai battle in a Fatal 4-Way Match to determine the No. 1 Contender to the NXT Women’s Title, and much more. Catch it all Wednesday night at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Strong will have nowhere to run in Strap Match

Roderick Strong will no longer be able to run from Dexter Lumis.

Their psychological warfare will escalate to in-ring brutality in the black-and-gold brand’s first-ever Strap Match at The Great American Bash.

After stalking The Undisputed ERA for weeks, the enigmatic Lumis escalated his pursuits during Adam Cole’s NXT Title defense against The Velveteen Dream in a Backlot Brawl at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, stuffing Strong and Bobby Fish in his trunk and driving off.

Strong was especially traumatized by the incident, and Lumis’ interest in him has only increased since. After weeks of therapy facilitated by The Undisputed ERA, Strong seemed ready to face his fears — until he actually stepped in the ring with NXT’s “Tortured Artist,” then fled immediately.

With nowhere to go for Strong as the two foes are bound together by a strap, what horrors will Lumis have in store?

Who will earn the chance to challenge NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai?

Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, Candice LeRae and Dakota Kai will collide in a No. 1 Contender’s Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match this Wednesday night at The Great American Bash, with the winner earning the right to challenge Io Shirai for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Each woman is seeking their first reign with the illustrious title, but perhaps none have come closer than Yim. Can The HBIC finally break through and reach the top of the mountain?

Meanwhile, there’s no love lost between Yim and LeRae. Transforming into the “Poison Pixie” in recent months, LeRae has vindictively called attention to the opportunities Yim and other cohorts have received at her own expense. She’d undoubtedly relish the chance to dethrone Shirai, whom she shares a tumultuous history with.

Kai, too, has taken her in-ring game to another level since her own about-face when she brutalized Nox last fall. The biggest potential wildcard in this bout is also working in her favor, as Kai’s personal enforcer Raquel González likely won’t be far from the action.

Although Nox fell short alongside Shotzi Blackheart in a bid to become WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions two weeks ago, “Lady Kane” impressed and showed she can go toe-to-toe with the best WWE has to offer.

Although Nox fell short alongside Shotzi Blackheart in a bid to become WWE Women's Tag Team Champions two weeks ago, "Lady Kane" impressed and showed she can go toe-to-toe with the best WWE has to offer.

Will Rhea Ripley be forced to join The Robert Stone Brand?

Can The Robert Stone Brand acquire its biggest client yet, or will Rhea Ripley crush its recent resurgence? We’ll find out Wednesday night at The Great American Bash as The Nightmare faces Aliyah & Stone in a Handicap Match where Ripley must sign with Stone if she loses.

Chelsea Green left the Brand in shambles last month when she fired Stone. The once-disheveled super-agent has since pulled himself together and is making his best effort at a comeback with the signing of Aliyah.

That’s hardly been enough to sway Ripley, however. The former NXT Women’s Champion has responded to Stone’s overtures by dumping him in the trash – literally – on two occasions. The Nightmare overcome not only Aliyah, but Stone’s shoe-throwing on her behalf in a one-on-one bout last week.

Can Ripley overcome the scheming Stone and Aliyah in this unique matchup?

Will Thatcher take Lorcan to school?

Timothy Thatcher has demonstrated painful teachings in recent weeks, but Oney Lorcan isn’t deterred.

They’ll square off Wednesday night at The Great American Bash in what promises to be a hard-hitting bout.

After defeating Matt Riddle in the NXT Fight Pit, Thatcher has focused on education in recent weeks, stretching pupils in his “Thatch-as-Thatch-can” wrestling school.

Lorcan took notice, calling Thatcher out for a match.

Now NXT General Manager William Regal is giving Lorcan exactly what he wants.

Will Thatcher take Lorcan to school, or will Oney rule?