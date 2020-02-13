NXT TakeOver: Portland match card, previews, start time and more

NXT comes to you from the Rose City for what looks to be an intense night of action when NXT TakeOver: Portland streams live on the award-winning WWE Network this Sunday at 7 ET/4 PT.

The bad blood between the Superstars of NXT has reached its boiling point, and now it will spill into the ring at the Moda Center as they look to the settle the score.

Coverage begins with the TakeOver: Portland Pre-Show at 6:30 ET/3:30 PT, streaming live on WWE Network, WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. On the Pre-Show, Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts and Mansoor will preview the night’s action.

Check out the complete match lineup below:

NXT Championship Match

Adam Cole (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa (PREVIEW)

NXT Women’s Championship Match

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Bianca Belair (PREVIEW)

NXT Tag Team Championship Match

The Undisputed ERA (c) vs. Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne (PREVIEW)

NXT North American Championship Match

Keith Lee (c) vs. Dominik Dijakovic (PREVIEW)

Street Fight

Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai (PREVIEW)

Johnny Gargano vs. Finn Bálor (PREVIEW)

Plus, a musical performance from Poppy!

To watch NXT TakeOver: Portland this Sunday, sign up now for the award-winning WWE Network.