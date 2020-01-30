NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed ERA vs. Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne

2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne will get their NXT Tag Team Championship opportunity at NXT TakeOver: Portland on Feb. 16, when they challenge The Undisputed ERA’s Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish.

“The BroserWeights” had never teamed prior to the Dusty Classic, but proved to be a dangerous duo throughout the tournament. They bested former NXT UK Tag Team Champions Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster in a thriller to open the tournament, then prevailed over Imperium’s Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner in the semifinals before defeating Grizzled Young Veterans in a wild tournament final.

But The Undisputed ERA will be a tall task. O’Reilly & Fish have dominated the competition since recapturing the title in August, and are one of the most experienced teams in NXT.

Can Riddle & Dunne capture NXT’s top tag team prize, or will The Undisputed ERA’s dominance continue? Find out at NXT TakeOver: Portland, streaming live on WWE Network Sunday, Feb. 16, at 7 ET/4 PT!