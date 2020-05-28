NXT North American Champion Keith Lee vs. Johnny Gargano

Fed up with doing things “the right way,” Johnny Gargano has resolved to do things The Johnny Gargano Way. Will he be rewarded for it?

The former Heart and Soul of NXT’s recent about-face will face its biggest test yet when he challenges Keith Lee for the NXT North American Title at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

Gargano’s transformation began at NXT TakeOver: Portland, when he dissolved his reunion with Tommaso Ciampa by costing him his NXT Title Match against Adam Cole. He stooped even lower, luring Ciampa into a manipulative ruse with the help of wife Candice LeRae to secure a victory in their final showdown in April.

Johnny Wrestling has since derided NXT for having become a “toxic wasteland” where good people are exploited and horrible people are rewarded. He also warned the fan favorite Lee that the NXT Universe are nothing more than leeches that will bleed him dry and leave him feeling empty, but The Limitless Superstar has had little patience for Gargano’s recent diatribes.

Given the incomparable hot streak Lee has been enjoying, he’s a bold target for Gargano, who is looking to become the first-ever, two-time NXT North American Champion. Lee has largely steamrolled the competition since dethroning Roderick Strong to win the title.

Though he acknowledged Lee as NXT’s most physically intimidating Superstar, Gargano can’t be overlooked due to his in-ring aptitude and craftiness. But will it be enough to end Lee’s reign, or will The Limitless Superstar make Gargano bask in his glory?