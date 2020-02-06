NXT North American Champion Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic

NXT North American Champion Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic will renew their epic rivalry in a showdown for Lee’s title at NXT TakeOver: Portland on Sunday, Feb. 16.

The two titans have been on a collision course over the past year in a series of matches that have redefined what big men can do inside the squared circle. But in their series of four matches, each man holds one victory, along with a pair of draws, leaving them and the NXT Universe wondering who is the superior Superstar.

The two rivals put their differences aside and joined forces to help Tommaso Ciampa in his war against The Undisputed ERA, joining The Blackheart in victory inside WarGames. Lee and Dijakovic soon gained a great deal of respect for each other after that. After Dijakovic’s victory over Killian Dain on the Feb. 5 edition of NXT, he was given the opportunity to challenge Lee. Will that respect go out the window when the NXT North American Title is on the line?

Who will leave Portland with the title? Find out at NXT TakeOver: Portland, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network Sunday, Feb. 16 at 7 ET/4 PT!