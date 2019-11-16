NXT Live Events in Milwaukee and Indianapolis rescheduled

The WWE NXT Live Events scheduled for Nov. 21 and 22 in Milwaukee and Indianapolis have been rescheduled.

The event scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 21 at Turner Hall Ballroom in Milwaukee has been rescheduled to Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

The event scheduled for Friday, Nov. 22 at the Egyptian Room in Indianapolis has been rescheduled to Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 5 p.m.

All tickets purchased for the events will be honored on the new dates. Fans that cannot attend the rescheduled dates should go to their point of purchase for refunds.