NXT Live comes to Phoenix, Las Vegas and California this February

NXT is hitting the road again in February 2020 with a swing through Arizona, Nevada and California.

The tour kicks off on Friday, Feb. 7 at the Comerica Theatre in Phoenix and continues Saturday, Feb. 8 in Las Vegas at the Pearl Theater. NXT’s trip concludes on Sunday, Feb. 9 in Riverside, Calif., at the Riverside Municipal Auditorium.

Don’t miss out on seeing your favorite NXT Superstars live and in person, including The Undisputed ERA – NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong and NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish – NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, Finn Bálor, Matt Riddle, Tommaso Ciampa, Mia Yim, Io Shirai, Keith Lee, Bianca Belair and more!.

Tickets for all three events will be available at Ticketmaster.com starting this Friday, Dec. 13, at 10 a.m. PST.

*Talent listed and depicted above are subject to change.