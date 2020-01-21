NXT Live comes to Ohio, Detroit, Nashville and Indiana this March

NXT hits the road again this March for six huge nights of action in the Midwest, as the road to NXT TakeOver: Tampa heats up.

The first leg of the tour begins on Thursday, March 5 in Columbus, Ohio at Express Live, then rolls through Cleveland’s Agora Theatre on Friday, March 6 before wrapping up on Saturday, March 7 in Detroit at the Royal Oak Music Hall. The second half of NXT’s March tour begins on Friday, March 27 in Nashville at the War Memorial Auditorium. On Saturday, March 28, NXT comes to Evansville, Ind. at the Old National Events Plaza before heading to the Egyptian Room in Indianapolis on Sunday, March 29.

The NXT Universe in attendance at these events will have the chance to see NXT’s biggest stars live and in person, including The Undisputed ERA – NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong and NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish – NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, Finn Bálor, Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Bianca Belair, Mia Yim, Keith Lee, Matt Riddle and more!

Article continues below ...

Tickets for the Indianapolis event are available now. Tickets for all other events will be available starting this Friday, Jan. 24, at 10 a.m. local time.

Head to NXTTickets.com now for complete ticket information, and don’t miss your opportunity to see NXT Live this March!