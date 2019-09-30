NXT Live comes to Milwaukee and Indianapolis this November

The road to NXT TakeOver: WarGames will heat up with two huge live events this November in Milwaukee and Indianapolis. Triple H made the announcement on Twitter:

The tour begins on Thursday, Nov. 21, in Milwaukee at Turner Hall Ballroom. One night later, NXT returns to the Egyptian Room in Indianapolis on Friday, Nov. 22. The huge weekend of action concludes at Chicago’s Allstate Arena on Saturday, Nov. 23, with TakeOver: WarGames, which will stream live on the award-winning WWE Network.

Don’t miss your chance to see NXT Superstars like The Undisputed ERA – NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong and NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish – The Velveteen Dream, Matt Riddle, Bianca Belair, Io Shirai, The Street Profits, Damian Priest and many more in action!*

Tickets for these must-see events will be available at NXTTickets.com starting this Friday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. local time.

*Talent listed and depicted above are subject to change.