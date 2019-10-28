NXT Live comes to California this December

NXT is coming back to The Golden State this December with four huge Live Events in California.

NXT’s trip to California kicks off on Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Riverside Municipal Auditorium and continues with NXT’s return to the Visalia Convention Center on Friday, Dec. 13. The tour rolls on in Santa Cruz on Saturday, Dec. 14, with NXT’s debut at the Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium and concludes on Sunday, Dec. 15, at the San Jose State University Events Center.

Don’t miss your chance to see Superstars like The Undisputed ERA – NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong and NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish – NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, Finn Bálor, Tommaso Ciampa, The Velveteen Dream, Matt Riddle, Johnny Gargano, Io Shirai, Candice LeRae and more!

Tickets for all four events will be available at NXTTickets.com starting this Friday, Nov. 1, at 10 a.m. local time.

*Talent listed and depicted above are subject to change.