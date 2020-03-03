NXT Live comes to Atlanta, Knoxville and Greensboro this April

NXT hits the road again this April, and the action is sure to be intense in the wake of TakeOver: Tampa.

The tour begins on Friday, April 17, at Center Stage in Atlanta, then continues Saturday, April 18, at the Knoxville Coliseum in Knoxville, Tenn., and wraps up on Sunday, April 19, when NXT makes its debut in Greensboro, N.C., at the Greensboro Special Events Center.

NXT fans will get the opportunity to see their favorite Superstars in action, including NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, NXT North American Champion Keith Lee, NXT Tag Team Champions The BroserWeights, Tommaso Ciampa, Finn Bálor, Johnny Gargano, Bianca Belair, The Velveteen Dream, Mia Yim and many more!

Article continues below ...

Tickets for all three events will be available starting this Friday, March 6, at 10 a.m. local time at NXTTickets.com. Don’t miss your chance to see NXT live and in person this April!