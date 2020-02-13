NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin defends against Lio Rush next Wednesday on USA Network

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin will make his first defense of the title next Wednesday on USA Network, when he takes on No. 1 Contender and former champion Lio Rush.

The Man of The Hour defeated another former titleholder, Angel Garza, in a thrilling battle to earn the right to challenge Devlin. But the current champion quickly arrived to tell his challenger not to think too big, as Rush is just the next stop on the Jordan Devlin Cruiserweight Championship Tour.

Will Rush make Devlin eat his words, or will the champion show why you never bet against an ace? Find out next Wednesday on NXT, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!