NXT comes to Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania and New York this May

NXT is hitting the road this May for a huge, three-night tour that is sure to be intense in the fallout of TakeOver: Tampa.

The tour kicks off in our nation’s capital, Washington, D.C., at the Entertainment & Sports Arena on Friday, May 1. Then, NXT heads to the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pa., on Saturday, May 2, before wrapping up in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., on Sunday, May 3, at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center.

The NXT Universe in attendance will have the chance to see their favorite Superstars in person, including NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, NXT North American Champion Keith Lee, NXT Tag Team Champions The BroserWeights, Tommaso Ciampa, Finn Bálor, Johnny Gargano, Bianca Belair, The Velveteen Dream, Mia Yim and many more!

Tickets for all three events will be available starting this Friday, March 13, at 10 a.m. local time at NXTTickets.com. Don’t miss out on these must-see events!