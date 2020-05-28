NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. The Velveteen Dream

After chasing Adam Cole and the NXT Championship for months, The Velveteen Dream will get one more chance to take down The Panama City Playboy at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, and the stakes are higher than ever.

The Undisputed ERA’s bad blood with Dream dates to last fall when they put him on the shelf with a savage backstage attack. Upon his return from injury, Dream immediately targeted the black-and-gold gang for retribution, with a special focus on Roderick Strong.

But all of Dream’s psychological warfare with Strong proved to be in pursuit of a bigger purpose: getting to Cole. Sacrificing a Steel Cage Match loss to The Messiah of the Backbreaker, Dream intentionally let Strong escape before locking himself inside the chain link to punish Cole, whom he later pinned during a tag team match.

Eventually squaring off one-on-one with Cole for the title, His Purple Highness fell short thanks to some Undisputed ERA-initiated chaos. While Dexter Lumis prevented Bobby Fish and Strong from interfering, he also inadvertently knocked the referee unconscious and unable to count Dream’s pin attempt after Dream hit the Purple Rainmaker on Cole, who recovered to retain.

Dream was far from done with Cole and company, however. With Undisputed ERA seizing upon Lumis like a pack of dogs, he returned the favor for Lumis and took them out, highlighted by a scintillating Purple Rainmaker from the top rope to Cole on the outside.

Cole was so irate that he even decided to delay celebrating his NXT Championship reign reaching the one-year mark to negotiate his demands with NXT General Manager William Regal. The Panama City Playboy relented to give Dream another chance, under the condition that he would never get another if he were unsuccessful.

Can Velveteen Dream capture the prize he has coveted for so long? Or will Cole ensure that his reign remains Undisputed?