NXT Champion Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa to meet and greet fans at EVOLVE Wrestling in New York City

NXT fans in New York City will have the opportunity to meet NXT Champion Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa at EVOLVE Wrestling events in New York City on Nov. 9 and 10.

All three NXT Superstars will be available for meet-and-greets on Saturday, Nov. 9, in Queens, as well as Sunday, Nov. 10, in Brooklyn. Cole will also be a guest at an EVOLVE Seminar for wrestlers, referees, managers and announcers in Brooklyn.

In addition to being able to meet some of NXT’s top competitors, fans in attendance will also see action-packed cards on both nights, featuring some of NXT’s fastest-rising Superstars, including EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory, Babatunde and Arturo Ruas. Tickets are available now for both events, with EVOLVE’s new ticket prices starting at just $20.

Check out the cards for these must-see events below, then head to WWNLive.com for full ticket information!

Ticket info: Queens | Brooklyn

EVOLVE 139 – Nov. 9 – Queens, N.Y.

EVOLVE Championship Match – If Anyone Interferes, They Will Be Banned From EVOLVE

Austin Theory (c) vs. Josh Briggs

Grudge Match – Relaxed Rules

NXT Superstar Babatunde vs. Eddie Kingston

Plus, more with EVOLVE Tag Team Champions AR Fox & Leon Ruff with Ayla & The Skulk, NXT Superstar Arturo Ruas, JD Drake, Anthony Henry, Curt Stallion, The Unwanted’s Joe Gacy, Sean Maluta & Colby Corino, Anthony Greene with Brandi Lauren, Shotzi Blackheart, Anthony Gutierrez and more!

EVOLVE 140 – Nov. 10 – Brooklyn, N.Y.

EVOLVE 130 Rematch – Must Be A Winner

NXT Superstar Babatunde vs. JD Drake

Plus, more with EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory, EVOLVE Tag Team Champions AR Fox & Leon Ruff with Ayla & The Skulk, NXT Superstar Arturo Ruas, Josh Briggs, Anthony Henry, Curt Stallion, The Unwanted’s Eddie Kingston, Joe Gacy, Sean Maluta & Colby Corino, Anthony Greene with Brandi Lauren, Shotzi Blackheart, Anthony Gutierrez and more!