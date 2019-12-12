NXT Champion Adam Cole defends against Finn Bálor next Wednesday on USA Network

After defeating Keith Lee and Tommaso Ciampa in a wild Triple Threat Match, Finn Bálor has earned the right to challenge NXT Champion Adam Cole next Wednesday on USA Network.

Bálor has made it clear that his past was his future upon his return to NXT, but Cole and The Undisputed ERA thought the first-ever Universal Champion was on their side at first. However, Bálor made it clear that he was running solo when he blasted Cole with a surprise Pele kick.

Now, Bálor will get the opportunity to show Cole, The Undisputed ERA and the NXT Universe that he runs the black-and-gold brand. Will Bálor do just that and become a two-time NXT Champion, or will Cole ensure that The Undisputed ERA continue to reign supreme? Find out next Wednesday on WWE NXT, live at 8/7 C on USA!