Nikki Cross takes on Bayley for the right to join Team SmackDown at Survivor Series

Nikki Cross can become the final member of Team SmackDown for the Five-Woman Survivor Series Elimination Match — but she’ll have to overcome SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley to do so.

Lacey Evans joins team captain Sasha Banks, Carmella and Dana Brooke, leaving one spot remaining on Team Blue — one coveted by WWE’s Twisted Sister. Banks doesn’t seem to want any part of teaming with her newfound rival, however, especially after both she and Bayley notched victories over Cross in recent weeks.

However, both of those wins came with each other’s assistance. Will the third time be the charm this time for Cross? Or will this bolder, edgier version of Bayley — with Banks likely not far behind — simply be too much once again for Cross to overcome? Find out this Friday night on FOX at 8/7 C!