Newest member of The Pussycat Dolls – Peyton Royce?

“Don’t Cha” wish your group was as IIconic as me?

That’s what Peyton Royce was asking when she reached out to the Pussycat Dolls on Twitter with a request to join the group.

The recently reunited ensemble was quick to respond and bring the WWE Superstar into the fold.

The reply put the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion on cloud nine, as she shared her joy for all the Twitterverse to see!

She has already held championship gold, so is it time for Royce to add a platinum record to the mantle?