Kicking off Raw tonight will be Drew McIntyre, whose WWE Championship run is off to a whirlwind start. First he after slayied Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, then overcame an impromptu challenge from Big Show.

Now that “The King of Claymore Country” has had a moment to catch his breath, where will his reign take him next?

Be sure to catch the new WWE Champion on Raw tonight on USA Network at 8/7 CT!