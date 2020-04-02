New WrestleMania backdrops for your video call needs

Video chat has become essential for businesses, schools, friends and families during this trying time. Logging on to conference calls, virtual classrooms and group video chats from home is certainly a marvel of modern technology, but you may not want your coworkers or classmates to see the inside of your home or that you haven’t done laundry for days. Don’t fret – WWE has you covered while you show your excitement for WrestleMania 36 with an exclusive WWE background.

WrestleMania and Firefly Fun House backdrops are now available for use in your next virtual meeting. Just right-click (or tap and hold) and save them below.