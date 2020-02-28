New Universal Champion Goldberg will be LIVE on SmackDown tonight

Goldberg is headed to Friday Night SmackDown, and he’s bringing the Universal Title with him.

The WWE Hall of Famer sent shockwaves through the sports entertainment world when he defeated “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WWE Super ShowDown. Instead of who’s next, the WWE Universe will be wondering what’s next for Goldberg as he heads into his second reign as Universal Champion.

Will “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt reemerge to confront the first man to stop his twisted rampage? Or will Goldberg target a new member of Team Blue?

Article continues below ...

Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at 8/7 C to catch the new Universal Champion’s next move.