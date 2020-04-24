New Triple H Signature Series title commemorates 25 years of dominance

From his early days as a Greenwich, Conn. snob, to co-founder of D-Generation X, to leader of Evolution, Triple H hasn’t just existed on the cutting edge — he’s been the one sharpening the blade for 25 years!

To celebrate the career accomplishments of this 14-time World Champion, WWE Shop has released the latest entry in their Signature Series of championship titles. And this one is all about The Game!

The Triple H “25 Years” Signature Series Championship Replica Title is equipped with Attitude Era Championship Title plates, the first WWE Championship Title held by Triple H. One night after SummerSlam on Aug. 23, 1999, Triple H defeated Mankind to become the new WWE Champion. Triple H’s title reign lasted 23 days before he was defeated on Sept. 6 by none other than Mr. McMahon. He would go on to win the title three more times until it was changed to the Undisputed Title.

Article continues below ...

The strap is adorned with details designed to evoke the essence of The Cerebral Assassin. The front has been crafted into the shape of Triple H’s iconic symbol. The simulated leather strap is printed all over with skulls, crosses, and the Triple H 25th Anniversary logo. The tip features the number “XXV” in tribute to this legendary career.

This is the latest entry in the WWE Signature Series Championship Title Collection, celebrating the amazing careers of your favorite WWE Legends and Hall of Famers. Available exclusively at WWEShop.com, each title is meticulously crafted and designed to pay homage to each Superstar and their unique personalities. Past titles have celebrated the careers of Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, and John Cena.

Click the link below to get yours now on WWEShop.com!

https://shop.wwe.com/triple-h-25-years-signature-series-championship-replica-title/028A80BC8A.html?utm_source=WWE&utm_medium=Dotcom&utm_term=tripleh-title&utm_content=link&utm_campaign=article