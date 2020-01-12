NBC comedy series “Young Rock” set to explore Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s formative years

The WWE Universe knows all about the illustrious sports-entertainment career of The Rock — now they’ll learn more about his earlier journey as a youngster.

NBC announced “Young Rock,” an 11-episode comedy series set to focus on The Great One’s childhood.

“For the first time ever I’m bringing you along to experience my insanely unbelievable childhood, teenage years and adolescence,” he wrote on Instagram. “My close friends refer to me as the big, brown tattooed Forrest Gump because of everyone and everything that has weaved in and out of my surreal life.”