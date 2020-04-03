Natalie battles Liv Morgan when WrestleMania Kickoff airs tonight beginning at 6 ET/3 PT

From WWE Champion Brock Lesnar against Drew McIntyre to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt against John Cena to Edge against Randy Orton, get expert analysis on The Only WrestleMania Too Big for Just One Night.

In addition to expert analysis, WrestleMania 36 Part 2 Kickoff will include Liv Morgan squaring off against Natalya .

Don’t miss the conclusion of a special two-day WrestleMania Kickoff, airing tonight at 6 ET/3 PT on WWE.com, WWE Network, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch.