Naomi and Carmella collide for the right to challenge Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Title at WWE Super ShowDown

Carmella came up just short in her attempt to capture the SmackDown Women’s Title last week against Bayley, but another opportunity at WWE Super ShowDown awaits… she’ll just have to dim Naomi’s Glow.

Following a skirmish involving Carmella, Naomi and Bayley, it has been announced that Princess Mella and The Glow will collide this coming Friday night, and the winner will go on to challenge Bayley for her championship at WWE Super ShowDown!

Who will challenge the self-proclaimed role model in Riyadh on Thursday, Feb. 27? Find out this Friday night!